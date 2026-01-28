Couch Party! wins the Very Big Indie Pitch at Pocket Gamer Connects Aqaba 2025

Couch Party! secured first place at the Very Big Indie Pitch during Pocket Gamer Connects Aqaba.

The event series returned to Pocket Gamer Connects Aqbaba for another year of fast-paced, pitching action among all of the indie developers participating.

The show itself brought along all of the popular side events to the conference, including the Very Big Indie Pitch. The competition, which also had entries across mobile, PC and console, bringing in talented developers from across the region.

For those that aren't familiar with the Very Big Indie Pitch, it's a speed-dating-style event that challenges a group of indie developers - some of whom have projects still in development and others that have released them - to pitch their game in a quick-fire pitch at tables of experts from all corners of the games industry.

Two developers talking about their game at the Very Big Indie Pitch Aqaba 2025

Developers who participate in the Very Big Indie Pitch get valuable feedback on both their game and their pitch as a whole, as well as gain experience in pitching quickly and meeting a variety of different experts. Winners also receive prizes, including a golden Big Indie Pitch baseball bat and promotional packages.

The Very Big Indie Pitch at Pocket Gamer Connects Aqaba this year saw 15 games pitched by a bunch of different developers, covering varying scopes, strategies and themes with their games.

There were so many different games, genres, and types of pitches - it was challenging for our experts to make their final decisions on their favourites. However, there can only be one winner! Our judges were very impressed by the offerings in Aqaba this year, as all of them were extremely high quality. Below are the winning entries.

First Place

Couch Party! by Hani Alkarrain

(iOS & Android)

Couch Party! is a competitive, local mulitplayer party game with the aim of bringing together all age groups for a bit of fun! You can outsmart your friends in board games, battle against them in shootouts, and compete in mini-games that reward you with crowns. It's a fun game, especially for a crowd.

Second Place

A Heavy Morning by Saf Interactive

(PC and Xbox)

A Heavy Morning is a narrative-driven adventure game that puts you in the mindset of a young woman who is struggling to get up in the morning and face her day. It's a challenge to get out of bed and do the tasks you need to do to get to work on time. You've got 30 minutes, so see if you can get out of bed.

Third Place

Kazumi by Kazumi

(PC)

Kazumi gameplay image

Kazumi is a 3D art adventure game where the world you are exploring is entirely made out of folded paper. You can play as Kazumi, a blank sheet of paper that is embarking on a journey to discover the magical art of folding. You will learn new folds, transform into different shapes, and solve puzzles through what you can become.

