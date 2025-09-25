Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor set to launch on mobile this November

Funday Games and Piktiv team up to deliver the mobile port.

A new Gear system adds customisation with armour, mods, and gadgets.

Ghost Ship Publishing and Funday Games have revealed that their roguelike Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor will launch on mobile this November.

Following the game's launch on PC and Xbox, developer Funday Games teamed up with co-development studio Piktiv to bring the shoot 'em up title to mobile devices.

The developer has promised that the mobile version will deliver the same experience as PC and will be optimised for play on the go.

New offering

In Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor, players dig through Hoxxes IV as dwarves, battling Glyphid bugs with an expanding arsenal across biomes like the Azure Weald and the Magma Core.

Players can level up by mowing down enemies, completing missions, and upgrading into a one-man army. There's also a new Gear system that adds customisation through armour, weapon mods and more.

“We’ve realised that Survivor was perfect for smaller, portable devices when we saw how popular the game has become on Steam Deck,” said Funday Games producer Jacob Laurits Besenbacher Kjeldsen.

“It felt only natural to bring the game’s bullet heaven action to mobile, and soon players will be able to rock and stone on the phone wherever they are!"