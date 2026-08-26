Discord brings Social Layer to mobile after seeing 31% retention increase on PC

Game launch days increased by up to 57% across the games studied.

The findings come from a causal study of more than 15 games launched since December 2024.

Discord has refined the Social Layer for smaller screens and mobile play.

Discord has unveiled a series of product updates designed to help players discover games, connect with friends and engage with game communities.

As part of the update, the company has made its Social Layer generally available on mobile, allowing game developers to extend Discord-powered social experiences to iOS and Android.

The move comes after Discord found that integrating its Social Layer into PC games produced a 31% increase in player retention, up to a 47% increase in session length and up to a 57% increase in game launch days.

Mobile expansion

“The findings are based on a causal study of outcomes across more than 15 PC games launched since December 2024”, using Discord's internal data from March 31st, 2026.

Discord said key Social Layer features have been refined to accommodate smaller screens and on-the-go play, bringing the same social opportunities to mobile players.

The mobile rollout is part of a wider set of Discord product updates aimed at improving game discovery and engagement.

These include Play Quest+, a new rewarded advertising format launching with Battlefield 6 in September, as well as expanded Social Commerce partnerships with Ninja Kiwi and Facepunch Studios.

Discord is also introducing Game Stats Widgets, which will allow players to showcase characters, scores and achievements on their Discord profiles.