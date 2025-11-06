Discord expands Family Centre tools with new teen safety features

A new dashboard shows a teen’s recent activity, including calls, purchases, and top interactions.

Teens can choose to notify guardians when they submit a report, without sharing full details.

Guardians can now control who can message their teen and how sensitive content is filtered.

Discord has updated its Family Centre tools with new features that give parents more visibility into teens’ activity while still preserving user privacy.

The features are set to roll out next week, including a new dashboard showing a user's past week’s activity, such as purchases, calls, and top contacts and servers.

Among the updates is a feature that lets teens optionally notify guardians when they file a report, without revealing the full details of the report.

Discord is also adding new parental controls that only guardians can change, letting them manage who can message their teen, filter sensitive content, and control how the platform uses the teen’s data, including whether they receive personalised ads.

Balancing privacy

Discord first introduced Family Centre in 2023, with tools such as server activity tracking and weekly email summaries. The company said its new update is to help parents spot signs of excessive time or spending on the platform.

“Discord first introduced Family Centre in 2023 with tools like server activity tracking and weekly email summaries," Discord said in a post.

“The new features allow guardians who have linked Family Centre accounts to play a more active role in creating a safer space online for teens while still respecting their privacy."

Earlier this year, Discord launched its Social SDK to allow developers to integrate the platform's voice and chat features directly into games.