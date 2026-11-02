DMCC and Wild Unlimited team up to bring Dubai landmarks to Fortnite

The first edition includes locations such as Almas Tower, Uptown Dubai, Kite Beach and the American University in Dubai.

Students at the American University in Dubai helped recreate their campus for the game.

The project is part of efforts to grow Dubai's gaming industry under the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033.

DMCC Gaming Centre and Wild Unlimited have launched Dubai Developed in Fortnite 2033, an interactive experience that recreates parts of Dubai within Fortnite for international audiences.

Built independently by Wild Unlimited using Epic Games' Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN), the experience lets you explore a digital version of Dubai through team-based gameplay, challenges and open-world activities.

The first edition features locations including Al Fahidi Fort, Almas Tower, Uptown Dubai, Skydive Dubai, Deep Dive Dubai, Kite Beach, Dubai Harbour and the American University in Dubai.

The experience will become available globally on November 11th, alongside a public launch event and Wild Game Fest at SALT, Kite Beach. The event will bring together players, creators and members of the gaming community.

Global launch

The project also includes efforts to develop local talent. Wild Unlimited held UEFN masterclasses at Uptown Dubai and the American University in Dubai, where students recreated their university campus for inclusion in the game.

The project forms part of DMCC Gaming Centre's work to support Dubai's games industry and aligns with the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033, which aims to develop talent and grow the emirate's digital economy.

“Our collaboration with Wild Unlimited shows what Dubai's landmarks, creative talent, and digital capabilities can achieve together in support of the Dubai Program for Gaming 2033," said DMCC CEO and executive chairman Ahmed Bin Sulayem. “Our ambition is clear: games made in Dubai, by talent developed in Dubai, played by the world.”

The experience is an independently created Fortnite island and is not sponsored, endorsed or administered by Epic Games. Future editions are expected to add more destinations, gameplay features and opportunities for creators and commercial partners.

You can learn more about the DMCC and MENA's games industry at Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan, which takes place on November 7th and 8th.