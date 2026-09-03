DMCC and Epiphany launch gaming mentorship programme

Sessions will take place every two weeks, with online participation available outside the UAE.

The programme targets early-stage studios, growth-stage teams, solo founders and indie developers.

Participants will receive one-to-one guidance from industry experts and strategic advisors.

The DMCC Gaming Centre has partnered with Epiphany to launch a new mentorship programme aimed at helping gaming founders, developers and indie teams scale their businesses.

The programme will offer bi-weekly, one-to-one mentorship sessions covering areas including funding and fundraising, monetisation, publishing, growth strategies and partnerships.

Participants will also be able to raise other challenges they are facing as they build their businesses.

Sessions will be held in person, with an online option available for participants based outside the UAE. The programme is open to early-stage studios, growth-stage teams, solo founders and indie developers.

Practical support

The partnership builds on Epiphany’s work supporting startups through business support, strategic mentorship and access to funding networks, while its gaming arm, Epiphany Games, focuses on nurturing talent and entrepreneurship in emerging markets.

The programme will also connect participants with experienced operators, investors and strategic advisors from Epiphany’s network.

DMCC has described it as a way for member companies to receive practical guidance on growth, funding, publishing, scaling and partnerships.

Applications are now open, with the programme offering founders a structured route to address specific business challenges through bespoke mentorship.