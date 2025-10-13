Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra earns $2.1m in first month, just 8% of Dragon Ball Legends

Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra earned $2.1m in mobile player spending during its first 30 days.

Its most lucrative markets thus far are the US, Japan and France.

Real-time strategy game Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra has generated $2.1 million in its first month on mobile.

Published by Bandai Namco on September 10th, 2025, the title marks the latest iteration of the popular Dragon Ball franchise on mobile, this time with 4v4 battles.

The game was developed by Japanese studio Ganbarion, known for adapting manga and anime like One Piece into games.

On the shoulders of giants

AppMagic estimates suggest Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra has generated $2.1m in its first month on the platform. Daily player spending peaked at $103,000 on September 25th, compared to its average $71,000 per day.

The game’s release has followed years after Bandai Namco’s most lucrative adaptations of the IP like 2015's Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle and 2018's Dragon Ball Legends, which have made $4.4 billion and $1.6bn in mobile player spending respectively.

They continue to generate millions of dollars every month, even a decade later in the case of Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle.

Gekishin Squadra’s launch has been the least lucrative of the three, with its $2.1m behind Dokkan Battle’s $3m and Legends’ $26.3m.

However, like Legends, Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra’s most lucrative market thus far is the US, having contributed 46% of global mobile spending. Japan is the new game’s second-biggest market at 22%, followed by 5% from France.

These regions are the top spenders in all three titles, with France representing 5% of lifetime spending in each.

Dragon Ball Gekishin Squadra’s total spending is likely higher when including alternative stores and platforms, with the title featuring cross-play and cross-progression between PC, console and mobile.

