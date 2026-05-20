Dubai Films & Games Commission partners with Good Game Club to promote games as a force for good

Dubai Films & Games Commission partners with Good Game Club podcast.

The collaboration was announced at GamesBeat Summit 2026 in Los Angeles.

Good Game Club explores the societal and cultural impact of video games.

The Dubai Films & Games Commission has partnered with the Good Game Club podcast to position Dubai at the centre of global conversations around the cultural, economic, and societal impact of games.

As reported by GamesBeat, the partnership aligns the Commission with a growing movement focused on games as a positive force across business, policy, and culture, alongside Good Games Club's founding partner Tencent.

Launched earlier this year at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Good Game Club is hosted by Jude Ower and Mathias Gredal Nørvig. The podcast explores how games influence modern society through conversations with industry, cultural, and policy leaders.

“Building the future of games"

Later this year, the initiative will expand with the launch of the Good Game Club Academy, a free industry resource backed by Tencent that will provide research, tools, and case studies aimed at helping studios implement socially impactful practices.

Dubai said the partnership is part of its long-term ambition to establish itself as a global creative hub for games. More than 350 gaming companies currently operate in the emirate, which is targeting 30,000 new jobs and a $1 billion contribution to GDP by 2033.

“Our partnership with the Good Game Club reflects a shared commitment to building a gaming sector with a focus on cultural exchange, one that nurtures talent, welcomes studios entering the region, and emphasises the role games play in people’s lives," said Dubai games commissioner for Dubai Films & Games Commission Faisal Kazim.

Good Game Club podcast owner Jude Ower commented: “By establishing Dubai as our regional home, we’re bringing the global conversation about games directly to one of the fastest-growing markets in the world, and a primary destination for building the future of games.”