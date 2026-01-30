Dubai launches GameForward accelerator to support Emirati game developers

GameForward launches in March 2026 with masterclasses covering game design, monetisation, and publishing.

Selected teams will pitch for grant funding at a Demo Day during the Dubai Esports and Games Festival in May 2026.

The initiative is led by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism in partnership with Dubai Culture.

Dubai has launched a new accelerator programme aimed at supporting Emirati game developers named GameForward.

The programme is open to individual Emirati developers and teams with at least one Emirati founder, supporting both early-stage creators and teams aiming to scale existing projects.

Come March 2026, the accelerator will offer structured support across four areas: technical upskilling through game design, monetisation, and publishing masterclasses.

The programme will conclude with a Demo Day at the Dubai Esports and Games Festival in May 2026, giving finalist teams the chance to pitch to industry leaders and investors for grant funding.

Building from the ground up

GameForward was launched by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) in a strategic partnership with Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture).

The programme is designed to be a practical route for Emirati developers to turn creative ideas into commercially viable businesses, while supporting Dubai’s broader goal of building a diversified economy.

Moreover, the initiative is closely aligned with the objectives of the Dubai Films and Games Commission to develop Dubai’s film and gaming sectors.

“GameForward reflects our commitment to creating the most dynamic and enabling environment for entrepreneurship in Dubai and empowering Emirati talent in high-growth digital sectors," said Dubai SME acting CEO Ahmad Al Room Almheiri.

“We are helping to build Dubai's gaming economy from the ground up by equipping Emirati developers with world-class training and mentorship, ensuring that homegrown innovation remains central to Dubai’s economic future as a global digital economy hub."