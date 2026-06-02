Duolingo is restoring lost streaks for a limited time, aiming to recover lapsed users

Duolingo users can now restore a lost streak of 30 or more days.

To celebrate Duo's birthday, this highly requested feature has been added for a limited time.

Duolingo has commenced a limited-time event allowing users to recover a lost streak.

From June 1st to June 30th, users who previously broke a streak of 30 days or more can restore that streak by completing three lessons in one sitting.

Eligible learners will see the option in-app this month, fulfilling one of Duolingo’s most consistently requested features. In just the past year, users have asked for their streaks back on social media in the tens of thousands, across more than 80 countries.

Finally, the ability to do so has been unlocked for one month in celebration of Duo the Duolingo owl’s birthday.

Old habits

The ability to reclaim a streak is said to be available to "any learner" provided they have previously built a streak of at least 30 days.

For many, streaks can form an important motivator in maintaining a daily Duolingo habit - a habit the company has continued to encourage with experimental features like locking other apps until daily lessons are completed.

Duolingo’s Simon Hade revealed at PGC London 2026 that over 10 million users maintain a streak of 365 days or more, reflecting around 20% of the userbase logging in every day. Since then, that number is said to have risen to more than 15m users.

The opportunity to restore a previous streak may encourage some users to reform a broken habit. The move is expected to bring back lapsed users, who will see the various improvements made to Duolingo's learning experiences in their absence.

Naturally, the number of new features a user encounters will depend on how long ago they last used the app. Recent updates have brought Speaking Adventures, progress-tracking tools and a chess course, the latter now the fastest-growing subject on Duolingo with 7m learners reached in less than a year.