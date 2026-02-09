EA Sports FC Tactical to go offline as EA shuts down another mobile game

EA Sports FC Tactical will be removed from the App Store and Google Play ahead of its closure on May 7th.

In-app purchases for the title have been disabled.

The decision to shut down the game follows a series of mobile game cancellations by EA.

EA is set to shut down another mobile game as the publisher plans to take EA Sports FC Tactical offline.

The sports title will officially close on May 7th. In-app purchases have been disabled and the game will be removed from the App Store and Google Play.

EA did not provide a reason for the decision to cancel the game.

New take

The title was an expanded take on the popular football series focused on strategic turn-based gameplay, rather than the free-flowing football the franchise is known for.

EA Sports FC Tactical first appeared on Google Play as far back as 2022, later soft-launching on the App Store in September 2024. The game had been available in select countries including Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Indonesia.

AppMagic estimates the title generated approximately $2.6 million from player spending and 2.9m downloads over its lifespan.

Mobile retreat

News of the cancellation comes months after EA shut down another soft-launched sports title in the franchise: EA Sports FC Empires.

The game took the focus of the series to running a football club by building infrastructure, scouting players, managing the team and winning matches.

EA has pulled the plus on a series of mobile titles over the past couple of years. Games shut down include The Sims Mobile, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, F1 Mobile Racing, EA Sports UFC Mobile 2, Kim Kardashian Hollywood, and The Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-Earth.

EA is currently in the process of being sold for $55 billion to an investor consortium that comprises of Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Silver Lake and Affinity Partners in an all-cash deal.