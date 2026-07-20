Epic and Google withdraw their US settlement and Pokémon Go revenue skyrockets | Week in Mobile Games podcast
The PocketGamer.biz podcast team give you the state of play every week. Here's where to get it and what's inside this week's episode 98...
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PocketGamer.biz head of content Craig Chapple, deputy editor Paige Cook and features and data editor Aaron Astle talk through the latest games industry news on the 98th episode of the Week in Mobile Games Podcast.
On the show we discuss:
- Epic and Google's decision to withdraw their Play Store settlement in the US.
- The Top 30 China Game Makers of 2026.
- How Go Fest 2026 saw Pokémon Go revenue skyrocket.
- The top mobile game genres for H1 2026.
- Why a California-led coalition seeks to block the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger.
- UKIE's 2025 UK Games Industry Workforce Demographics Survey.
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