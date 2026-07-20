Epic and Google withdraw their US settlement and Pokémon Go revenue skyrockets | Week in Mobile Games podcast

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PocketGamer.biz head of content Craig Chapple, deputy editor Paige Cook and features and data editor Aaron Astle talk through the latest games industry news on the 98th episode of the Week in Mobile Games Podcast.

On the show we discuss:

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