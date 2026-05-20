Epic brings Mandalorian and Grogu watch party island to Fortnite ahead of film release

Epic, Disney, and Lucasfilm launch Mandalorian & Grogu Watch Party Island in Fortnite.

The experience includes quests, PvP battles, Grogu interactions, and Star Wars-inspired locations.

Players can unlock exclusive cosmetic rewards by spending time on the island.

Epic Games, Disney, and Lucasfilm have launched The Mandalorian & Grogu Watch Party Island in Fortnite as a new interactive Star Wars experience ahead of the film’s theatrical debut on May 22nd.

The island allows players to explore locations inspired by Nevarro, including city streets and an Imperial safehouse, while taking part in quests, PvP battles, and cinematic story moments.

Fans can also watch a 10-minute sneak peek of the upcoming film and hear a special message from director Jon Favreau.

Developed in collaboration with Fairview Portals, Favreau’s storytelling studio, and Beyond Creative, the experience was built using Fortnite’s Star Wars toolkit, which Epic described as its largest IP toolset to date.

New experiences

Players can interact with characters including Grogu and IG-11, take on Deputy roles during an Imperial attack, and build speeder bikes to travel across the city.

Epic also confirmed that players who spend 20 minutes inside the experience will unlock the exclusive Mandalorian Sanctuary Loading Screen featuring concept art from the film.

Meanwhile, the Mandalorian Pen & Ink Outfit arrives in Fortnite’s in-game shop on May 21st. On May 26th, Favreau will also appear in the island’s amphitheatre to answer fan questions submitted by the Fortnite community.

Following its removal from Apple’s App Store in 2020, Fortnite is once again available globally on iOS devices, excluding Australia.