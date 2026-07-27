Esports World Cup to bring free gaming festival to Paris' Champs-Élysées

The event runs from 3:30 PM to 8:00 PM France time, and is open to everyone.

More than 11.8m esports participants and over 2m regular viewers are part of France's esports community

The festival will feature Rocket League, Trackmania and EA Sports FC 26 competitions.

The Esports World Cup will expand beyond its competition venue on August 2nd with a free public festival on the Champs-Élysées for a large-scale celebration of gaming and esports.

Co-created with the Comité Champs-Élysées, the event aims to introduce esports to new audiences while celebrating a French community that includes more than 11.8 million esports participants and over 2m regular viewers.

Organisers said the festival will combine esports competition with creators and personalities from games, sport and entertainment to create an accessible experience for families, dedicated fans and newcomers alike.

Festival activities

A headline attraction will feature three pioneers of French esports and founders of the country's leading clubs competing alongside personalities from music, entertainment and content creation.

Mixed teams will take part in a Rocket League mini-tournament, as well as showmatches in Trackmania and EA Sports FC 26.

The festival will also include an interactive gaming village offering hands-on activities, educational talks and panel discussions with professional athletes and teams, giving visitors an opportunity to learn more about competitive gaming.

The event takes place on the pedestrianised Champs-Élysées between Rue Arsène Houssaye and Rue de Berri, with free admission for all attendees.