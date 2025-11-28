Fat Rat Games launches to build Roblox games and support creators

Björn Videler joined Fat Rat Games as chief business officer after five years at Gamefam.

Fat Rat Labs debuts with Break a Friend, which has topped 10,000 concurrent users.

Forsaken has surpassed one million concurrent users under the Fat Rat umbrella.

The team says its mission is to build the best games by collaborating with and supporting creators.

New Roblox studio Fat Rat Games has launched that aims to build new games while also supporting other developers.

Founded by long-time Roblox creators, the team includes former Gamefam business development and developer relations manager Björn Videler, who has stepped into the role of chief business officer at Fat Rat Games.

Earlier in his career, he worked for more than seven years as a team leader at Dirk van den Broek in the Netherlands and has run PrimeGame Consultancy as its founder since 2020.

Born out of passion

The studio has launched Fat Rat Labs to invest in and support emerging creators. Its first project, Break a Friend, has surpassed 10,000 concurrent users.

Forsaken game has also reached one million concurrent users, while its partnership with Build Anything has helped that title reach 20,000 concurrent users.

“Fat Rat is a Roblox development studio built by creators who were born and raised on the platform," said Videler in a post. “We have all started on the platform out of passion, and our mission is simple: make the best possible games by collaborating with developers and supporting new creators.

He added: “We believe in the power of community and experience. Our studio is entirely run by people with extensive Roblox backgrounds, people who truly understand what makes the platform special.”