Finnish Games Week kicks off in Helsinki with a packed lineup of conferences and summits

Attendees can unwind at the Global Connects Party, one of several fringe networking activities throughout the week.

The lineup also features the PocketGamer.biz Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2025 and the AI Gamechangers Summit.

Finnish Game Week is designed to maximise collaboration, helping developers meet investors and publishers find new talent.

Steam is hosting a Finnish Games Week feature to spotlight the country’s most creative titles.

Finnish Games Week is underway in Helsinki, uniting developers, publishers, investors, and creatives for a packed week of conferences, summits, and networking opportunities.

At the heart of the week lies a powerful lineup of activities, including Leadership Day by IGDA Finland, Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki, and the Big Screen Gaming Summit Helsinki.

The show will also feature the PocketGamer.biz Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2025, the AI Gamechangers Summit Helsinki, Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit Helsinki, and W Love Games.

And that’s not all - attendees can look forward to a lineup of fringe activities, including the Global Connects Party, offering the chance to unwind and connect with peers in a relaxed setting.

Industry insights

By bringing all these events together into a single week, Finnish Game Week aims to unite developers, publishers, investors, students, and industry professionals under one banner.

Moreover, Finnish Games Week is designed to maximise opportunities for collaboration and partnership, whether that’s developers meeting investors, publishers discovering new talent, or creatives exchanging ideas.

In addition to the conferences, Steam is hosting a special Finnish Games Week feature on its store to spotlight the country’s innovative titles. Similar initiatives from App Store and Google Play may follow to further highlight Finland’s global influence in game development.