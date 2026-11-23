Pocket Gamer Connects London returns on January 18th and 19th

Over 3,000 decision-makers, investors, publishers and innovators

Mid Term tickets start at just £276

As we approach the end of the year, what might next year hold for the industry? We're kicking off 2027 with Pocket Gamer Connects London on January 18th and 19th, the UK's leading games industry event.

The packed conference will offer an opportunity to gain insights on the state of the market and, even more importantly, network with some of the thousands of other attendees, offering the chance to bag that next investment, forge a new partnership, and a wealth of other opportunities for your business.

PGC London is set to span two venues. With over 3,000 decision-makers, investors, publishers and innovators, this event is the place to be if you’re serious about driving deals while gaining insight and visibility.

Here are five tips on how to show up and leave with results that actually move the needle.

Prepare strategically

Position and prepare. Map out your must-meet categories such as competitors, partners, investors, and trendsetters. Identify who is shaping your particular field and where your value proposition fits into theirs.

Start connecting now. Purchase your ticket, post on LinkedIn announcing that you will be there and about your focus areas for 2027. Don’t forget to tag #PGConnectsLondon. Give people a personal hook, a shared hobby, a fun fact or a challenge you’re solving. It humanises you before the event and primes warmer introductions.

Make the most of MeetToMatch. More than just a scheduling tool, this platform is a vital business radar. By combining it with LinkedIn, you can secure meetings well in advance of the event. MeetToMatch usually becomes active 10 to 14 days before the event, so be prepared to fill your calendar as soon as it goes live. Remember, you're not just locking in appointments, you're actively building your opportunity pipeline for 2027 and beyond.

Lead with smart openers

Now that your meeting schedule is taking shape, the next step is to optimise the value of your interactions. Instead of generic introductions, prepare engaging questions that highlight your insight and open for more significant discussions.

Ask about key shifts in the games industry over the past year, consumer expectations or what changes people are hoping to see in 2027.

Questions like these take you from small talk straight into sharing strategic insight. They position you as someone who contributes insight, not just collects it.

Locate the right networking moments

While familiar faces offer comfort, new connections are key to business growth.

Conferences and events, particularly those with a dynamic flow like PG Connects London, are ripe with both informal and planned opportunities.

Utilise curated meeting sessions such as Publisher Speedmatch and Investor Connector to target professionals relevant to your business growth. At the same time, make sure you optimise spontaneous meetings occurring during natural breaks and transitions, such as coffee and lunch queues, evening receptions and general movement between sessions.

Keep a clear record of activity for efficient follow-up

Attending PGC London is a prime chance to gain insights from industry leaders and innovators, but the sheer volume of information can be overwhelming. Simplify your notes by penning down larger themes and trends. By categorising your notes on the go, it will be easier to spot patterns, contradictions and opportunities others might miss.

Also think of your notes as applicable points underpinning new strategies you can brief your team after the event.

How to end the event (by not ending it)

Return on investment (ROI) isn’t from who you meet, but how you nurture relationships. Follow up within 48 hours while the context is fresh. Reference your discussion directly, for example, “I loved your take on mobile monetisation models, here’s that article I mentioned”.

Write your own event debrief. Summarise trends, key takeaways and at least a couple of action points such as

Follow up with potential prospects

Reach out to relevant thought leaders

Adopt a new strategy

That’s how momentum compounds!

However you decide to connect to the games industry in 2027, PG Connects London is the single smartest way to kick off your new business year. Register for the event today.