Save up to £260 on PG Connects London 2027 before Early Bird ends TONIGHT

PG Connects London returns on January 18th and 19th, 2027

Super Early Bird prices start at just £198

Offer ends at midnight, November 12th

PG Connects London is always our biggest and most popular conference of the year.



In 2026, we welcomed c.3,000 attendees from 1,600 companies spanning 60 countries, to engage with nearly 70 hours of keynotes, panels, roundtables, curated matchmaking, competition pitching, happy hours, after-parties and much more.



Returning on January 18th and 19th, we’re improving on an already unmissable games industry offering, with two packed days to connect, discover, pitch, deal and learn from 300 of the world’s leading voices.



Tickets are on sale now, with Early Bird prices starting at just £198 – but only until the end of Thursday, November 12th.



Tickets will never be this affordable again, so if you know you're joining us in 2027, grab your spot now.