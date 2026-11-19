PG Connects London is always our biggest and most popular conference of the year.

PC Connects explores the unique opportunities and challenges of making games for the PC market on January 18th.

Tickets are on sale now, with Mid Term prices starting at just £276.

PG Connects London is always our biggest and most popular conference of the year. In 2026, we welcomed c. 3,000 attendees from 1,600 companies across 60 countries.

Returning to Central London's The Brewery on January 18th and 19th, 2027, we’re improving on an already unmissable games industry offering, with two packed days to network, discover, pitch, deal and learn from 290 of the world’s leading voices.

As well as the 24-track seminar schedule and returning fringe events such as Investor Connector, Publisher Speedmatch and the Mobile, and PC +Console Big Indie Pitches as part of the main event, we'll bring you five partner events!

All five will be held at the nearby Barbican Centre, one of the UK’s leading arts and performance venues. Your PG Connects London ticket grants you access to all this amazing content for one entry price.

PC Connects

While much of our seminar schedule is equally applicable to game makers regardless of hardware platform, this partner event is entirely dedicated to the business of making games for PC.

From free-to-play revenue model adoption and esports to live streaming and cloud gaming, this January 18th, we’ll explore the new tools and technologies that are revolutionising the sector.

Whether you're a mobile developer looking to maximise your ROI by recouping development costs on another format or a died-in-the-wool PC specialist, you'll find the latest industry trends and future forecasts to put your business ahead of the rest.

Book now and save

PG Connects London tickets are on sale now, with Mid Term prices starting at just £276- and every purchase gets you into PG Connects London and PC Connects - as well as the AI Gamechangers Summit, Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit, Co-Dev Summit, and Apps Business Summit - at no extra cost.