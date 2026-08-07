FunVenture secures $1m seed financing

Polish developer FunVenture has secured a $1 million seed financing round.

Founded in 2018, the studio has previously worked on mobile titles including Miners Settlement and Arcanterra.

The former is the company’s most successful game to date, generating $4.2m in gross revenue from the App Store and Google Play from 4.2m downloads, according to AppMagic estimates. Miners Settlement has also previously been released on Steam.

Investors in the company include Acquinox Capital, Mariusz Gąsiewski, Janusz Moneta, Artur Waliszewski, ART-Tech Fund, Dmytro Shyluk, Vladyslav Muzhylivskyi, Piotr Marze and others.

Seed financing

“When we started FunVenture, we simply wanted to build great mobile games,” read a statement from FunVenture.

“As we kept releasing new projects, we realised that every game was teaching us something beyond the game itself. Every release made us a little better prepared for the next one.

“That idea has shaped how we've been building FunVenture ever since. Today, we're happy to share that we've closed a $1m seed financing round. It gives us the opportunity to keep building in that direction.”