Boltray Games' Yiyu Jiang to speak at PGC Summit Shanghai

Yiyu Jiang, global strategic investment and partnerships at Boltray Games, will speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai on July 29th, joining a fireside chat titled 'East Meets West: How To Sell Into Europe' alongside Stefan Lampinen, founder of Game Advisor Ltd.

Boltray Games is G-bits' Singapore-based publishing and investment label, focused on finding and publishing PC and mobile games both regionally in China and globally. G-bits itself is a China A-share listed gaming company with a market cap of $3.4 billion.

At Boltray Games, Jiang leads the company's global strategic investment and partnerships function, helping bridge Eastern capital with Western studios.

G-bits was recently part of PocketGamer.biz's Top 30 China Game Makers 2026 list.

Mark your calendars

Pocket Gamer Connects returns to Shanghai on July 29th for the games industry's business-focused summit ahead of ChinaJoy, following a standout debut last year.

This curated, bilingual day brings together local, regional and global publishers, investors, developers and platforms for industry conversations, partnership building and deal-making within the world's largest games market.

Home to native giants like miHoYo and Lilith alongside international names including Ubisoft, Riot Games and EA, Shanghai is the ideal entry point to understand China and build the connections that matter.

Head to the PGC Summit Shanghai website to register and join hundreds of industry peers.