IndieLight vice president Tony Shong to speak at PGC Summit Shanghai

IndieLight and Gamirror Games vice president and global head of developer relations Tony Shong will speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Shanghai on July 29th, joining the panel titled ‘Under The Microscope: How Are Chinese Studios Being Funded in 2026?’

At IndieLight, Tony Shong serves as vice president, while also leading global developer relations at Gamirror Games with a focus on indie publishing.

Shong brings over two decades of experience in interaction design, creative direction and development, witnessing China’s indie sector rise first-hand.

He also hosts the Indie Game Track at CGDC, founded the North American Game Major Student Salon during GDC, mentors at Shanghai’s Light of Hope Game Innovation Base and has judged competitions including the Unity China Development Competition, Tencent Game Awards and Game Connection.

Mark your calendars

Pocket Gamer Connects returns to Shanghai on July 29th for the games industry's business-focused summit ahead of ChinaJoy, following a standout debut last year.

This curated, bilingual day brings together local, regional and global publishers, investors, developers and platforms for industry conversations, partnership building and deal-making within the world's largest games market.

Home to native giants like miHoYo and Lilith alongside international names including Ubisoft, Riot Games and EA, Shanghai is the ideal entry point to understand China and build the connections that matter.

Head to the PGC Summit Shanghai website to register and join hundreds of industry peers.