GameMaker makes GMRT free for commercial use from 2027

GMRT source code access will let developers explore and adapt the engine.

Console exports will still require an Enterprise licence and approved developer status.

Existing licence prices will remain unchanged.

GameMaker has revealed that it will make its next-generation runtime, GMRT free for commercial use from January 1st 2027.

The game engine company said the move will allow developers to create and sell games without buying a Professional licence.

The change will also let developers commercially distribute games made with GMRT across desktop, mobile, web and GX Games without purchasing a Professional licence. GameMaker is the engine behind indie games including Spelunky, Deltarune and UFO 50.

Open development

The new licensing model builds on GameMaker's decision earlier this year to provide access to GMRT's source code. Developers will be able to explore the engine's technology, adapt it to their projects and potentially contribute to its development.

Developers who own a Professional licence will retain the right to commercially distribute games made with the existing GMS2 runtime. They will also gain access to its source code. However, console exports will still require an Enterprise licence and approved developer status, regardless of the runtime used.

“From the very beginning, GameMaker has been committed to making game development more accessible and flexible for every creator out there,” said head of GameMaker Russell Kay.

“As GMRT continues to roll out in beta across platforms, we are widening the scope of what we provide to developers. We are excited to see what the community comes up with as we embark on this fresh chapter for GameMaker.”

GameMaker has been downloaded more than 12 million times. The team is based in Dundee, Scotland, and the engine's owner, Opera, acquired it in January 2021.