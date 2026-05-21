GAMEx’s Aïda Figuerola to discuss building elite teams at PGC Barcelona in June

GAMEx founder Aïda Figuerola is heading to Pocket Gamer Connects Barcelona on June 15th and 16th as yet another star speaker joining our roster of top industry experts at the conference.

Figuerola has worked at industry giants such as King, Bandai Namco Mobile and Microsoft. Founded this year, GAMEx is a European gaming consultancy helping companies and professionals succeed in the games industry.

At PGC Barcelona, Figuerola will share insights from her experience in the industry with a session titled ‘How To Build Elite Gaming Teams That People Don't Want To Leave’.

Figuerola joins a raft of top speakers heading to PGC Barcelona on June 15th and 16th from companies including Gameloft, Rovio, Scopely, Socialpoint, FunPlus and many more.

Mark your calendars

Pocket Gamer Connects returns to Barcelona for the second year running on June 15th and 16th following a stellar debut event last year.

We’ll assemble 1,000+ games industry professionals to discuss, exchange and connect on all things mobile, PC, console, AI and HTML5 within the exquisite surroundings of this major European cultural and tech hub.

The show offers a chance to connect with industry peers, find investment and publishing partners, and learn from the best in our multi-track programme that covers every aspect of the sector.

Barcelona is a rapidly growing destination for existing and new games companies, with the likes of Scopely, King, Rovio, Bandai Namco, Socialpoint and Gameloft all having offices established, plus a wave of indie and startup companies.

Head to the PGC Barcelona website to register and join thousands of industry peers.