Gaming Meets Beauty: Inside Henkel’s first brand activation

Paulina Besmehn, Brand Manager, Henkel Consumer Brands

How do you bring a beauty brand into Final Fantasy without losing authenticity?

In this special episode recorded live at Gamescom, Paulina Besmehn, Brand Manager at Henkel, shares the story behind Henkel’s first-ever gaming activation - a bold crossover between their Schwarzkopf gӧt2b hair color line and the iconic world of Final Fantasy.

The result? Limited edition shades inspired by in-game avatars, influencer partnerships, and a full offline/online campaign designed around self-expression and community fit.

Paulina shares how her team chose the right game, pitched the idea internally, collaborated with Square Enix, and made sure the activation respected the culture of gaming - not just the business opportunity.

Whether you’re a brand exploring new touchpoints or a game studio open to partnerships, this episode is a masterclass in meeting players where they are - with purpose, not just product.

What's inside:

00:00 – Intro: Gamescom, beauty brands & bold activations

01:10 – How Henkel brought hair color into Final Fantasy

02:45 – Creating an experience, not just an ad

04:15 – Why self-expression connects games & beauty

06:00 – Choosing the right game: positivity, audience, and cultural fit

08:05 – Pitching the activation internally at Henkel

10:00 – Gaming as a mass medium, not a niche

11:40 – Is this just the beginning for Henkel + gaming?

13:00 – Being authentic: community-first strategy

14:30 – Influencer strategy: picking creators who truly game

16:00 – Collaboration with Square Enix: critical but excited

18:05 – The mutual value for Henkel and the publisher

19:50 – What it means to “live the game” as a fan

21:00 – Paulina’s advice: know what you don’t know

22:30 – Why brands need to take gaming seriously

24:00 – Final thoughts: untapped potential, authentic partnerships

