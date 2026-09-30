General Intuition raises $220m at $6.2bn valuation

Medal is on track to upload 3bn videos per year.

The models are designed to handle autonomy across a broad range of environments and actions.

General Intuition has opened a waitlist for partners seeking early access.

General Intuition has raised $220 million at a $6.2 billion valuation as it begins making its foundation models available to partners.

The company plans to scale its team in New York and Europe as it continues to train models on billions of action-labelled videos.

General Intuition said its models can act in real time across previously unseen environments and are designed to support autonomy across a broad range of environments and possible actions, including in the real world.

Training with games

The company said that its access to Medal’s data gives it a significantly larger action dataset than those used by leading robotics and world models. Medal is now on track for 3bn uploaded videos per year.

“Humans play video games and (tele)-operate robots using the same inputs and outputs, namely vision & controller actions," said General Intuition CEO Pim de Witte in a post. “We train directly on the largest dataset of these, similarly to how Tesla trained FSD, but across more actions and environments.

“What emerges is a model capable of handling autonomy across a broad range of environments and possible actions, including in the real world."

The latest funding round was backed by Valor Equity Partners, Atreides, 776, Point72, Khosla Ventures and General Catalyst.