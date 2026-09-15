Arcustin Games raises $500,000 in pre-seed funding

The studio was founded in 2025 by Barış Dikici and Tolga Dikici.

Arcustin Games is developing hybrid casual puzzle games.

The funding will support team expansion, development of its first game and user acquisition.

Istanbul-based mobile game studio Arcustin Games has raised $500,000 in pre-seed funding from Webrazzi at a valuation of $10 million.

The studio will use the funding to expand its team, complete development of its first game and conduct user acquisition activities.

Founded in 2025 by Barış Dikici and Tolga Dikici, Arcustin Games is developing hybrid casual puzzle games and aims to build a scalable studio model combining technology, AI and a lean organisational structure.

Industry experience

CEO Barış Dikici brings eight years of consulting experience, including involvement in acquisition processes for leading game and technology companies in Turkey.

CTO Tolga Dikici has experience in mobile product and game development, as well as leadership roles spanning software architecture, technology strategy and product development at global technology companies.

Arcustin Games said its goal is to create a resilient studio model that makes revenue and growth-focused decisions at every step while creating a production structure that can replicate success across different games.