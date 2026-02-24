Giant secures $8m to expand AI-powered storytelling for children

Giant's platform has surpassed 13 million minutes of conversations between children and characters.

AI-powered storytelling platform Giant has raised $8 million to scale and expand its interactive offerings for children.

The funding will help Giant build worlds where children star in personalised stories, interacting with memory-driven characters that evolve alongside them.

The round was led by Matrix, Decasonic and Griffin Gaming Partners, with participation from Perceptive Ventures, Flex Capital, Arbitrum Gaming Ventures, Unpopular Ventures and LightShed Ventures.

Building for kids

Launched in May 2025, the platform has surpassed 13m minutes of conversations between children and characters. More than 200,000 personalised episodes have been generated. It's available on mobile on both iOS and Android.

The startup offers three core experiences: Create, which lets children design their own episodes and worlds; Watch, where children appear as cartoon characters in personalised shows; and Talk, which enables real-time conversations with responsive characters.

"The internet is optimised for attention, while kids need imagination," said Giant CEO and co-founder John Kobs. “Storytelling shapes who kids become. We turn kids from consumers into creators, building what we want our own kids to grow up with."

The company recently won the Interactive Media category at Lightspeed’s Game Changers competition.

