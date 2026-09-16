Competition Appeal Tribunal approves £260m Google Play settlement with UK app developers

£160m will go towards compensation for eligible developers.

£100m will cover litigation and associated costs.

Liz Coll’s separate consumer claim will proceed to trial on October 5th, 2026.

The Competition Appeal Tribunal has approved a £260 million ($350m) settlement between Google and UK app developers over Google Play commissions.

The settlement follows a collective claim brought by Professor Barry Rodger on behalf of UK app developers over commissions charged on Google Play sales.

Of the £260m, £160m ($216m) will be allocated to eligible developers, while £100m ($134.6m) will cover litigation funding, insurance, legal and other costs. Google has made no admission of liability or wrongdoing under the agreement.

“This is a historic outcome for thousands of UK app developers and for the UK’s collective action regime," said Professor Barry Rodger. "I’ve dedicated my career to studying how the largest companies affect those that depend on them, so ensuring compensation for affected businesses through a successful settlement to this claim means a great deal to me.

"This pay-out will benefit developers of every size, from individuals and start-ups to established companies, who sold apps or digital content through the Google Play Store."

Consumer claim

Next, Google will face a separate consumer case being brought by Liz Coll. Due to proceed to trial at a tribunal on October 5th, 2026, Coll's separate claim alleges that around 20 million UK consumers paid more than they should have on Google Play.

She called the settlement in the developer claim "an important step for the app developers covered by this settlement, because it allows them to move towards receiving compensation".

In her own case, Coll alleges Google held a dominant position in the distribution and payment of Android apps and used that position to charge developers an excessive 30% commission on digital purchases, with the costs passed on to consumers. Google contests the allegations.

Consumers and businesses that bought apps, digital content or subscriptions through Google Play between October 1st, 2015 and July 31st, 2026 may be included in the consumer claim.

The case operates on an opt-out basis, meaning potential class members do not need to sign up or pay to be included. The Tribunal will determine whether Google’s conduct amounted to the alleged abuses and, if so, whether that led to consumers paying more than they should have.