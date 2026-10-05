Google faces £1bn Play Store commission trial in the UK

The case alleges Google charged developers excessive commissions of up to 30%.

The trial is expected to run until November 20, 2026.

The claim covers Google Play purchases made between October 2015 and July 2026.

Google is facing a trial over claims that it overcharged around 20 million UK consumers and businesses through its Google Play Store.

The collective action, brought by consumer champion Liz Coll, begins tomorrow at the Competition Appeal Tribunal in London and seeks more than £1 billion ($1.3bn) in damages.

The claim alleges Google abused its dominant position by charging developers commissions of up to 30% on apps, in-app digital purchases and subscriptions.

Consumer charges

The claim also argues that these costs were passed on to consumers. It covers purchases made through the UK Google Play Store between October 1st, 2015 and July 31st, 2026, including paid apps, in-game extras, subscriptions and upgrades.

Popular apps including TikTok, Tinder, Strava, Candy Crush, Duolingo, Roblox and ChatGPT offer purchases or subscriptions through Google Play that can attract Google commissions.

The seven-week trial is scheduled to run until November 20th, 2026. Consumers and businesses who meet the claim's definition are automatically included and will not be asked to pay anything. The claim is funded by Vannin Capital and insured.

“For more than a decade, Google has taken a cut of up to 30% on almost everything we buy through the Play Store," said Class representative Liz Coll.

“We say that charge was unfair and excessive, and that consumers paid for it. We will put that case to the Tribunal on behalf of 20 million people and businesses across the UK."