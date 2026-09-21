Hot Five: Sega confirms Crazy Taxi Netflix film, Google Play’s £260m UK settlement, and Brawl Stars and Duolingo launch crossover

To help get you primed and ready for another week in mobile gaming, we’ve curated the biggest stories you need to know from the last seven days.

1) Brawl Stars and Duolingo launch global mascot crossover

Duolingo has teamed up with Supercell’s Brawl Stars to bring each game’s mascot to the other’s world.

Duo and Spike are currently mid-crossover after trading jabs in comments outside of the apps. The collaboration also includes events and rewards, including a boss battle in Duo’s classroom.

2) King faces potential strike in Sweden over collective agreement

King staff in Sweden could go on strike after trade unions failed to reach an agreement with the Candy Crush maker.

A strike notice was issued on September 15th, with the strike itself going ahead on September 25th if an agreement cannot be reached. Members of the union are seeking greater security and influence over workplace conditions.

3) Sega expands transmedia strategy with Netflix Crazy Taxi film

Sega is collaborating with Netflix to bring a Crazy Taxi film to the streaming service, written by The Naked Gun reboot’s comedy writing duo Dan Gregor and Doug Mand.

The film is expected to draw on the franchise’s chaotic driving and comedic identity. The next game in the series, Crazy Taxi: World Tour, is scheduled for 2027.

4) Competition Appeal Tribunal approves £260m Google Play settlement with UK app developers

A £260 million ($350m) settlement between Google and UK app developers has been approved over Google Play commissions.

Google has made no admission of liability or wrongdoing under the agreement. Of the settlement, £160m ($216m) will be allocated to eligible developers and £100m ($134.6m) will cover litigation funding, insurance, legal and other costs.

5) Roblox unveils new play, creation and monetisation tools at RDC 2026

Roblox revealed a range of new features at its 12th annual Roblox Developers Conference, such as Roblox Everywhere to allow creators to offer games as standalone apps across mobile, PC and consoles soon.

Roblox’s prompt-based creation tool Build is expanding its public alpha to more regions, meanwhile Scene Generator was confirmed to be arriving later this year, allowing creators to generate functional scenes from text prompts and reference images.