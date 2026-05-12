Guerrilla Games co-founder Arjan Brussee is building a European alternative to Unreal and Unity

The platform is being designed with full AI integration.

Brussee says current game engines were built around outdated workflows.

The engine could support industries beyond gaming, including defence and logistics.

Guerrilla Games co-founder and former global director of product management for Unreal Engine at Epic Games Arjan Brussee has revealed he is developing a new “European alternative” to dominant game engines from the US and China.

Speaking on the Dutch podcast De Technoloog, Brussee said the new platform, called The Immense Engine, is being designed as a fully European-hosted and European-built game engine that complies with regional regulations and standards.

Brussee, whose career includes programming work on Jazz Jackrabbit and leadership roles across multiple studios including Boss Key Games, said the engine is targeting broader applications beyond gaming, particularly in sectors such as defence, logistics, and 3D simulation.

“No one is currently making an engine that is fully European-hosted, built by Europeans, and complies with European rules and guidelines,” he told Dutch podcast De Technoloog.

New opportunities

He also argued that the rise of AI requires a major rethink in how game engines are built. According to Brussee, existing engines like Unreal were developed around older workflows that rely heavily on manual interaction and fixed systems.

Moreover, The Immense Engine is being designed with “full integration of AI” at its core, adding that developers using AI agents effectively could potentially achieve the output of teams ten times larger.

“The rise of AI means that we need to approach the development of this kind of crucial software differently,” he said. “As an old hand with a vision of how things should work, I see opportunities there.”

“If you are smart and know how to put a good framework of AI agents to work, you can do the work of ten or fifteen people,” he added.