Hololive Dreams dances up the charts with $57.2m in first month

Hololive Dreams has generated $57.2 million in its first month on Google Play and the App Store.

Japan has contributed 80% of early player spending.

QualiArts’ Hololive Dreams has generated $57.2 million in its first month on mobile.

Japan has taken a strong early lead in player spending, having accounted for 80% of global mobile spend thus far. According to AppMagic estimates, this puts Japan’s contribution at $46.1m between Google Play and the App Store.

Taiwan and the US have followed in mobile revenue contributions at 6% of the global total each.

It’s worth noting that actual revenue is likely higher when including the Steam version of Hololive Dreams.

Gachas, minigames and holomems

QualiArts’ new rhythm game features RPG elements and minigames, set inside a theme park which players can expand by completing quests. Core gameplay is built around a note highway, scrolling towards the screen as songs play to indicate when players should tap. There are 150 songs to master as of launch, comprised of original music and covers with official music videos.

The game also features ‘holomems’, inspired by Hololive VTubers, content creators with anime-esque avatars. These holomem characters appear in 2D art and as chibi models, and can be dressed in special outfits to boost scores during play.

Some are unlocked through completing quests, establishing new in-game venues, while others appear via Hololive Dreams’ gacha system. New holomems can be unlocked daily and brought into the park with invitation tickets.

This forms the core of Hololive Dreams’ monetisation, alongside paid memberships to obtain fan badges, stickers, medals and more. These are themed around each VTuber with subsequent rewards distributed for an ongoing membership.

Mobile player spending peaked early at $3.8m on July 25th, two days after launch, and has fluctuated during the game’s first month. After declining over its second week, daily spend spiked again to just shy of $3.8m on August 8th, shortly after a summer-themed gacha banner released as well as a celebratory free gacha pull to celebrate two million downloads.

Hololive Dreams’ first month ended with $764,000 in daily spending.

Building on an established brand through the Hololive VTuber ecosystem, this was the only new release in the top 50 highest-grossing mobile games of July and has moved up into 22nd place for August so far. More than a month after release, it’s currently ranking as the highest-grossing music game on Google Play.