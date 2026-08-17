Hot Five: Apple proposes 15% US link-out fee, Rotatelab secures seed investment, and Pokémon Go revenue reaches four-year high

To help get you primed and ready for another week in mobile gaming, we’ve curated the biggest stories you need to know from the last seven days.

1) Türkiye studio Rotatelab secures seed investment from Arcadia Gaming Partners and Laton Ventures

Rotatelab has secured a seed investment round co-led by Arcadia Gaming Partners and Laton Ventures, with participation from angel investor Mert Gür.

The Cube Land developer will use the funds to scale up and increase product development. Its goal is to become Türkiye’s next unicorn.

2) Apple proposes 15% US link-out fee as it seeks settlement talks with Epic Games

In its ongoing legal dispute with Epic Games, Apple has proposed charging up to 15% on purchases made through payment systems outside the App Store.

Apple also suggested that a confidential settlement process could help the companies reach a resolution and avoid prolonged proceedings.

3) Pokémon Go revenue rockets to a four-year high of $141.5m during anniversary month

Pokémon Go had its most lucrative month in at least four years while celebrating its 10th anniversary.

The 2016 giant generated $141.5 million during July, up 229% month-over-month. This landed Pokémon Go among the top five most-lucrative mobile games of the month.

4) July 2026 mobile game charts: Pokémon Go on the move, HoYoverse’s comeback, and record results for Gossip Harbor

Tencent’s Honor of Kings stayed on top this July with $225.1m made between Google Play and the App Store.

Meanwhile, Roblox rose from fourth to first place in downloads, followed closely by Garena Free Fire. Gossip Harbor also rocketed to a new monthly record.

5) Copa Fantasy finalising $750,000 seed round to accelerate growth

Saudi-based sports platform Copa Fantasy is finalising a $750,000 seed round.

The company said it will use the funds primarily for growth and user acquisition, expanding its offerings with additional leagues and a new trivia game.