Rush Wars heads into soft launch, Supercell analysis, and Zynga's growth track

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Want to get the lowdown on news coming out of Eastern markets? Look no further than our East Meets West roundup.

Supercell’s new mobile strategy game Rush Wars soft-launches in Canada, New Zealand and Australia

The big news of the last week is that Clash of Clans developer Supercell has soft-launched a brand new strategy game called Rush Wars.

As Rush Wars hits soft launch, how are Supercell’s other games doing?

As Rush Wars enters soft launch, we look at the recent performances of Supercell’s other games: Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale and Brawl Stars.

How Zynga used M&A and forever franchises to become the world's number one mobile games company

After coming out on top of the PocketGamer.biz Top 50 Game Makers 2019 list, we interview Zynga president of publishing Bernard Kim about the company’s incredible turnaround and its growth track.

Futureplay: We blew our brand marketing budget on influencers

Futureplay details the mistakes it made attempting an influencer marketing campaign and the lessons it learned along the way.

Playtika acquires Best Fiends developer Seriously

As the social casino giant looks to become a big player in the casual games space, its latest acquisition is Finnish studio Seriously, the developer behind the Best Fiends franchise.