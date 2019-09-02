Hot Five

Rush Wars heads into soft launch, Supercell analysis, and Zynga's growth track

Rush Wars heads into soft launch, Supercell analysis, and Zynga's growth track
By , Senior Editor

To help you keep on top of a busy news cycle and the latest hot topics in mobile gaming, each week we round up the five most-read stories on PocketGamer.biz.

Want to get the lowdown on news coming out of Eastern markets? Look no further than our East Meets West roundup.

Supercell’s new mobile strategy game Rush Wars soft-launches in Canada, New Zealand and Australia

The big news of the last week is that Clash of Clans developer Supercell has soft-launched a brand new strategy game called Rush Wars.

As Rush Wars hits soft launch, how are Supercell’s other games doing?

As Rush Wars enters soft launch, we look at the recent performances of Supercell’s other games: Hay Day, Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, Clash Royale and Brawl Stars.

How Zynga used M&A and forever franchises to become the world's number one mobile games company

After coming out on top of the PocketGamer.biz Top 50 Game Makers 2019 list, we interview Zynga president of publishing Bernard Kim about the company’s incredible turnaround and its growth track.

Futureplay: We blew our brand marketing budget on influencers

Futureplay details the mistakes it made attempting an influencer marketing campaign and the lessons it learned along the way.

Playtika acquires Best Fiends developer Seriously

As the social casino giant looks to become a big player in the casual games space, its latest acquisition is Finnish studio Seriously, the developer behind the Best Fiends franchise.


Tags:
Craig Chapple
Craig Chapple
Senior Editor

Craig Chapple is Senior Editor of PocketGamer.biz and InfluencerUpdate.biz. He was previously Deputy Editor at Develop and Online Editor at Nintendo of Europe.

Related Articles

Hot Five Aug 27th, 2019

The transformation of Finland's games industry, Nutaku closes in on 40m registered users, and the Top 50 Mobile Game Makers revealed

Hot Five Aug 19th, 2019

Dr. Mario World makes $1.4m in first month, Loot Crate goes bankrupt, and JaffaJam wants to shake up hyper-casual

Hot Five Aug 12th, 2019

Roblox on track for $100m dev payouts, Fyber launches FairBid, and Angry Birds Movie 2 is the highest-rated video game film

Hot Five Aug 5th, 2019

Apex Legends heading to mobile, EA Mobile's declining revenue, and Nintendo offers free Joy Con repairs

as Hot Five Jul 29th, 2019

Facebook pulls Instant Games from Messenger, Zynga taps classic major IP and whatever happened to Wizards Unite?

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies