Grøndal joined Embark in 2022 to help ship Arc Raiders in six months, only to find the original PvE game wasn't working.

He says he caused his own burnout, and now tries to be the leader who tells people to slow down.

He is deliberately trying not to grow the Arc Raiders team too much.

Embark Studios executive producer Aleksander Grøndal's way in to the industry was unusual to say the least - a customer service job at the only games company he knew of in his Norwegian hometown, answering emails for the MMO Anarchy Online.

"I just sent them a message, 'Hey, I like video games. I would like to work with you,'" he told PocketGamer.biz deputy editor Paige Cook at Pocket Gamer Connects Nordics last month.

"They called me next day and they say, 'Hey, can you start Monday?' No interview, no nothing."

The studio he joined at 19 had a room called "the dungeon" where staff slept. "At the time, it felt like 100% chaos and 100% passion. That was all it was. No systems, no nothing."

Today, he says, the industry is more organised, more risk-averse and more deliberate. "We are still 100% passion, but perhaps the 100% chaos is not as much anymore."

He does not miss the old culture. "I don't think anyone would look at the culture of working in video games 25 years ago as something to aspire to today," he said. "The way that people treated each other was shitty."

Pressure on Battlefield

Grøndal spent around 15 years on the Battlefield franchise. At E3, ahead of Battlefield 4's launch, a senior EA executive asked him how it felt to carry the pressure of delivering that much revenue.

“I don't think anyone would look at the culture of working in video games 25 years ago as something to aspire to today”

He was shocked by the question, having never really thought about it.

"I can't affect those numbers that much," he said. "But what I can affect was what type of game we're building. How can we make this the best possible experience for the players?"

"I am the culprit of my burnout"

Grøndal has experienced burnout several times in his career. This, he says, was not the result of an overbearing manager cracking the whip.

"That's absolutely not the case for me," he said. "I am the culprit of my burnout. I was the reason that I got to that point, because I was working myself too hard."

Recovery, he said, is mostly time. "It's not something that I would encourage anyone to try. It just sucks." The upside was learning to read his body's warning signs and to spot them in others.

That now shapes how he leads. Most burnout, he believes, comes from motivated people who cannot stop themselves. "You're your own worst enemy," he said.

So leaders have to step in: send people home, take tasks off them and tell them they are heading somewhere bad. "If I just look at myself, I just needed someone to stop me, and I'm trying to be that person for other people."

"Where's the game?"

After shipping several Battlefield games, Grøndal felt "gamed out" on the series. He wanted to make other kinds of games, on smaller teams, sitting next to people. He tried remote work during Covid and "absolutely hated it".

In 2022, former colleagues at Embark asked him to take charge of Arc Raiders, which they said would ship in six months.

"When I arrived, I was very confused," he said. "You're saying you're shipping in six months? Where's the game?"

“I'm actually trying to not grow the team too much. I don't want to turn into huge teams - I would rather think about other ways how to scale the game.”

The original Arc Raiders was a PvE co-op game. It had already been announced at The Game Awards, but it was not consistently fun. Embark CEO Patrick Söderlund told him: "Alex, I don't think this is going to work."

“They gave it one last go, but Grøndal soon concluded it could not ship in that time frame. As a big survival game player, he admits he may have influenced where it went next. “I think it was the right choice, looking at where we are today.”

Staying small on purpose

After 15 years in a large organisation, Grøndal wanted more impact on the product, rather than being what he called an "elevator of information".

That has shaped how he runs Arc Raiders. "I'm actually trying to not grow the team too much," he said. "I don't want to turn into huge teams. I would rather think about other ways how to scale the game."

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