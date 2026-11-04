How to build a Discord server players actually stay in

A Discord server works best as a development tool, not a broadcast channel.

Open earlier than most studios expect, but only if the team can show up consistently.

Discord says linked players show a median 34% lift in D28 retention across its initial partners.

At Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Montréal on November 10th, Discord senior developer advocate Anthony Tešija will be offering key insights on how developers and publishers can harness the platform in a session titled 'Building Your Discord Server Through Every Stage Of Game Development'.

Ahead of his talk, we caught up with Tešija to talk about what a server should actually do for a studio, when to open one and what keeps it alive once launch hype fades.

An extension of the game experience

Tešija's starting point is that a server is a development tool and not just a community.

"The developers who get the most out of Discord treat their server as an extension of the game experience," he says. "That means the developers go beyond announcements and patch notes by showing up consistently, engaging in direct conversations, running playtests and listening to feedback.

"During a beta or a major update, the server becomes a live signal. A spike in message volume suggests something might need attention, and a drop after a fix confirms it landed. That's feedback developers don't have to go looking for."

Feedback channels can also feed bug trackers and project management tools directly. "That closes the gap between what players experience and what the team acts on."

Timing is earlier than you'd think

On timing, the answer is earlier than most studios might expect.

"You don't need a playable build to open a server, but you do need something for people to talk about and a team that is ready to show up consistently. If you can offer that, the server becomes the place your first playtesters come from, and the feedback you gather in those early months is some of the most useful you'll ever get."

The caveat is that "if you can't commit to being present yet, it's better to wait than to open a server that sits quiet".

The broadcast trap

The most common first-server mistake? "Treating the server as a broadcast channel."

"A lot of first servers are set up to push announcements and patch notes, and nothing else. The communities that retain members on Discord are the ones where players have a reason to show up even when they're not reading changelogs."

A close second is overbuilding on day one. "Dozens of empty channels make a new community feel abandoned. Start small, let the channels follow what players are talking about, and grow the structure as the community grows."

Alpha, launch and a year on

The server's job changes as the game does.

"In alpha, the server is your feedback loop. The goal is a small, engaged group, a direct line to the team, and channels that route bug reports and feedback straight into your workflow. Players who feel involved in the making of the game at this stage are the ones who foster a positive environment later."

Around launch, the focus shifts to reach and retention, where the Social SDK's account linking, deeplink invites and Rich Presence pay off most.

“The communities that retain members on Discord are the ones where players have a reason to show up even when they're not reading changelogs.”

"Play sessions with the team, early looks at upcoming content, and conversations that aren't tied to a patch all give players a reason to show up when there's nothing new to download."

A year in, it is about keeping players in the loop between releases and winning back those who have drifted.

Social Commerce adds another lever. In Discord's Marvel Rivals pilot, 41% of purchases were gifts and a quarter of gift buyers weren't active players, "so the community itself became a way to re-engage people".

A reason to link

The biggest unlock for pulling players from game to server, Tešija says, is integration.

"People want to play games with friends, but that's not always as easy as it should be. Developers can make it simpler by integrating the Social SDK, enabling Account Linking, and bringing the social layer of Discord in-game."

Discord says players who link their in-game accounts to Discord through the Social SDK show a median D28 retention lift of 34%

The best examples also give players a reason to link, with in-game rewards for being active in the community or reporting bugs. That "turns the server from a place players are told about into a place they want to be".

Discord's own partner data backs the pitch. Linked players show a median 34% increase in D28 retention, open the game 25% more days and stay in session 16% longer.

"That reflects players having an easier time finding and playing with their actual friends, which is the experience we're optimising for."

The hard way, faster

Setup guides are plentiful, Tešija says. Harder to find is how a server's structure should change from testing to launch to live ops.

"Connecting a player's Discord identity to their in-game identity is what turns a server from a place to talk about the game into part of the game itself. It is the kind of guidance that usually comes from running a server for a few years and learning the hard way, and the goal is to give people a head start on that."

The tools are there. The question is whether studios are willing to keep showing up.

Hear Tešija's full talk at PGC Summit Montreal

One ticket gets you into both PGC Summit Montreal and MIGS. Register now.