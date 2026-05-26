HoYoverse reportedly investing up to $14.7bn in AI over next three years

HoYoverse is reportedly investing up to $14.7bn on in-house AI.

Plans were revealed to university students in Beijing, China.

HoYoverse is reportedly investing up to ¥100 billion ($14.7bn) to "cultivate" in-house AI over the next three years.

As reported by GameLook (automatically translated into English), HoYoverse co-founder and CEO Liu Wei revealed the company’s in-house AI plans during a talk to university students in Beijing, China.

The talk was made on May 15th, 2026, with Masters and Doctorate students present.

AI NPCs incoming

GamingonPhoneBiz reported that HoYoverse wants to move beyond external AI models and will develop an internal ecosystem with AI application architecture, training systems, GPU clusters and more.

AI is expected to play an increasing role in game development at the studio, particularly for NPC systems and content generation. The tech will apparently be leveraged within NPCs for Petit Planet, an upcoming life simulator game for mobile and PC.

HoYoverse also has a large-scale fantasy project in the works being built in Unreal Engine 5. While few details are known about this project, job listings have indicated this will be a cross-platform "realistic fantasy" title.

The studio is best known for gacha giants Genshin Impact and Honkai: Star Rail, which often compete for the genre’s highest-grossing game each month. Genshin Impact has made almost $7bn on mobile alone according to AppMagic estimates, while Honkai: Star Rail has earned over $2.5bn in three years on the platform.