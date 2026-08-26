HoYoverse’s Petit Planet launches in winter 2026 with pre-registration open now

Pre-registration is now open across the App Store, Google Play, Epic Games Store and the official website.

Petit Planet lets players build and customise their own planet.

The game combines farming, fishing, cooking and exploration with social features.

HoYoverse has opened pre-registration for Petit Planet, its cozy galactic life simulation game ahead of its planned launch in winter 2026.

Initially showcased during Gamescom Opening Night, players can now pre-register across the App Store, Google Play, Epic Games Store and the game’s official website.

The company said exclusive rewards will be available to those who pre-register ahead of launch.

Gameplay features

Petit Planet gives players a small planet of their own to shape, with the ability to build homes, decorate spaces and customise the land, coast and sky.

Players can spend their time farming, fishing, beachcombing and cooking, or explore the planet alongside their fuzzy neighbours at their own pace.

The game also expands beyond the player’s home planet through the Starsea, where players can discover uncharted locations, new creatures, materials, recipes and other surprises.

Players will also be able to visit the Galactic Bazaar, a social hub where galactic travellers can trade, have fun, create and meet new friends.