Industry beacon Pocket Gamer Connects hits record-high numbers five weeks prior to London event

Global games industry flagship event Pocket Gamer Connects London has hit its highest early registrations ever.

As the clock is ticking down towards the opening of the UK's biggest, busiest and most significant annual games industry conference, Pocket Gamer Connects London, the event has reached its highest ever early registration rate.

Despite the past few years being marked by increasing challenges for industry professionals, Pocket Gamer Connects has proved to be a strong beacon, uniting global delegates from the entire games ecosystem. Established in 2014, it’s become one of the world’s most reputable and influential b2b games conferences.

Who and what to expect at PGC London

Anticipating the most attended flagship event to date (3,000 professionals and 1,200 companies from 78 countries) we're delighted to announce we’re right on track. Indeed, with new sign-ups dropping in by the minute, we've already cleared the 1,000 registration mark, earlier than ever before.

Here's a breakdown of the current PGC London registration data:

1,098 delegates representing 616 companies from 48 countries

78% game makers (27.5% publisher, 27.5% indie dev, 23% non-indie dev)

4.6% investors, 11% Tool Provider, 9.5% Ad network, 8% data, 5% operator/app store/platform

33% C-level, 71% senior decision makers

87% mobile, 45% PC/Mac, 36% Console (28% handheld console), 25% web gaming, 21% VR/XR, 13% streaming/cloud, 7% web3

These attendees are currently busy scheduling meetings ahead of the event via MeetToMatch – with meeting capacity in 2026 increased by 35% for an expected 7,000 scheduled meetings across two venues. This is in addition to the countless hours of organic networking expected to take place.

Among the companies attending, you’ll find names like EA, Supercell, Com2uS, Stillfront, Google, PlayStation, NetEase, Scopely, Meta, BBC, Ubisoft, Square Enix, Epic Games, Twitch, Xbox, Rovio, Wargaming, Zynga, King, and 1,200 more.

Three events in one ticket and 35% bigger

The 2026 edition of PGConnects London is set to be record breaking not only in terms of attendees but also in physical size. For the first time, the event will expand beyond its original venue, The Brewery, to include the neighbouring Barbican Centre. This expansion offers a significant 35% increase in both meeting spaces and available sessions.

Two essential partner events are joining PG Connects London for the first time - Apps Business Summit and Beyond Games: Transmedia Summit - bridging the gap between games and the global apps economy, and transmedia landscape alike. Regular ticket holders are granted access to all three events.

The programme also includes

Dynamic fringe events, connecting developers with publishers and investors.

The journalist bar, an opportunity to meet the UK’s games media.

Big Indie Zone, a chance to showcase and discover the latest offering of up-and-coming indie games.

Aurora: Celebrating Women in the UK Games Industry - a huge celebration of the outstanding achievements of the women and non-binary individuals working in the UK games industry.

Two parties: the Kick-Off party and the Global Connects Party, bring networking to a more informal setting, combining fun with work.

What to expect in 2026

Recognising the value we offer to the industry, we’re thoroughly looking forward to 2026 - our most expansive year yet, including three brand new event destinations in addition to our popular summits and flagship conferences.

Connect with the global games industry at one or more of our 2026 world tour dates:

PG Connects London, January 19th to 20th

PG Connects Summit San Francisco, March 9th

Dubai GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connects, May 20th to 21st

PG Connects Summit Malmö, May 27th

PG Connects Barcelona, June 15th to 16th

PG Connects Summit Shanghai, July 30th

PG Connects Helsinki, October 13th to 14th

PG Connects Summit Bangkok, October 27th

PG Connects Aqaba, November (TBD)

PG Connects Summit Canary Islands, December (TBD)

