My Perfect Hotel has surpassed 300 million downloads worldwide, with more than 5m players taking part in its Barbie collaboration.

SayGames built new character collection mechanics, a themed Barbie Pass and competitive leaderboards to encourage engagement.

The project reflects SayGames' growing focus on live ops and sustaining long-term engagement.

Anton Volnykh is chief publishing officer at SayGames.

Bringing a globally recognised cultural icon into an established game like My Perfect Hotel presented a unique challenge. Rather than simply adding Barbie-themed visuals, characters and rewards, we wanted to integrate the IP into the game's existing mechanics, progression systems and visual identity.

That was the challenge we faced when bringing Mattel Inc.’s Barbie® brand to My Perfect Hotel, a game that has been live for more than four years and surpassed 300 million downloads worldwide. We decided to create an entirely new temporary hotel, with its own progression systems, economy, collectables, challenges and rewards.

The Barbie Dream Hotel launched in-game on April 23, 2026, and will run until March 31, 2027, giving players multiple opportunities to experience the event throughout the year.

More than 5 million players have already taken part in the event. It is our first major IP collaboration and one of the most ambitious LiveOps projects we’ve built for My Perfect Hotel.

Here’s how we approached it, what we had to rethink along the way, and what the project taught us about integrating an entertainment IP into an established mobile game.

Why we chose to build the Barbie Dream Hotel instead of adding themed skins

Long before the collaboration with Mattel, we already had experience with themed live ops events in My Perfect Hotel. We had launched temporary themed hotels before - including seasonal experiences like Halloween - and consistently saw strong engagement from players.

When discussions around Barbie began, building a separate Barbie Dream Hotel felt like the most natural direction for us. We already knew that temporary event locations worked well inside the game and helped players fully immerse themselves in a different atmosphere for a limited period of time.

“When discussions around Barbie began, building a separate Barbie Dream Hotel felt like the most natural direction for us.” Anton Volnykh

Barbie also came with an advantage: the brand is strongly associated with recognisable spaces like the Barbie Dream House, which provided a natural starting point for designing a separate themed hotel.

That decision made the project significantly more ambitious. Instead of layering Barbie visuals on top of the game, we had to rethink how Barbie aesthetics, characters, and overall design philosophy could coexist with the established visual identity of My Perfect Hotel. We understood from the beginning that it would be a complex creative challenge.

How we translated the world of Barbie into gameplay and progression systems

At its core, My Perfect Hotel remains a hotel management game where players serve guests, expand facilities, run cafés and restaurants, deliver towels to the pool, and gradually grow the hotel business. With the Barbie Dream Hotel event, we kept those core mechanics intact while fully adapting the surrounding world to the world of Barbie.

We completely redesigned the visual style of the event hotel. Characters became more detailed, expressive, and stylised compared to the original game, where hotel guests are intentionally simplified figures. For the Barbie Dream Hotel, we wanted the environment to feel richer, more glamorous, and more alive while still preserving the recognisable structure of My Perfect Hotel.

“With the Barbie Dream Hotel event, we kept those core mechanics intact while fully adapting the surrounding world to the world of Barbie.” Anton Volnykh

The transformation went beyond recolouring existing assets, requiring us to create new content specifically for the event while incorporating Barbie's visual identity into the hotel.

One central idea behind the collaboration was to showcase Barbie's diversity and history as a cultural icon. To support that, we built a progression system centred around discovering Barbie characters from different eras.

Throughout the event, players gradually unlock iconic characters inspired by real Barbie dolls released across different decades - from the original Barbie launched in 1959 to modern collections. Each character comes with narrative dialogue and small details introducing their background and identity.

We built the progression around collecting and meeting these characters because we wanted players to feel motivated to continue exploring the event until the very end. Completing the collection became a core emotional driver of the experience.

In addition to the collection system, we also introduced a themed Barbie Pass. Players can complete challenges and unlock permanent Barbie-themed skins that remain in their accounts even after the event ends.

The project required adapting both worlds simultaneously: Barbie characters needed to fit within the My Perfect Hotel universe, while the hotel itself needed to evolve visually to match Barbie's tone and style.

How we adapted the in-game economy for a long-running live event

Each player participates in the Barbie Dream Hotel event for approximately two weeks, which meant we had to carefully balance the event economy and pacing from the very beginning.

Our goal was to make the event feel rewarding and achievable for a broad range of players while still maintaining long-term engagement and meaningful progression goals. To support that balance, we introduced several new progression systems specifically for the event.

“Our goal was to make the event feel rewarding and achievable for a broad range of players while still maintaining long-term engagement and meaningful progression goals.” Anton Volnykh

The structure includes multiple layers of quests, challenge systems, event currencies, collectable rewards, and competitive mechanics. Players earn rewards for completing progression chains and participating in different gameplay activities throughout the event.

We also added a separate leaderboard system. Players can earn special event currency through challenges and improve their ranking over time. At the end of the event cycle, top-performing players receive rewards including in-game currency and exclusive Barbie skins.

We designed the event economy around multiple motivation loops at once: progression completion, character collection, challenge participation and competition. This allowed us to incorporate several forms of player engagement into the same live ops event.

What this project changed in our approach to live ops

For us, the Barbie collaboration reinforced a broader strategic shift already underway at SayGames.

My Perfect Hotel has now been operating for more than four years and surpassed 300 million downloads worldwide. At that scale, live ops can no longer be treated as secondary content supporting the core game. Live ops, progression systems, new features, and long-term content development become equally important to sustaining an evergreen product.

This project highlighted how much long-term growth in hybrid-casual games depends on continuously evolving existing titles rather than focusing only on launching new ones. Supporting a massive live audience requires constant experimentation with progression systems, retention mechanics, event structures, and new forms of content.

The Barbie Dream Hotel became one of the clearest examples of that approach, demonstrating how a large-scale IP collaboration could be incorporated into an established game's ongoing live ops strategy.

Why Barbie became our first major IP collaboration

The Barbie Dream Hotel became our first large-scale collaboration with a globally recognised entertainment brand.

We saw strong alignment in audience interests, age groups and player demographics, while Barbie's global brand awareness presented an opportunity to introduce the IP to My Perfect Hotel's existing audience.

Another important factor was the alignment between our teams. During discussions with Mattel, we found common ground on how to incorporate the IP into the game's existing systems and long-term content strategy.

How players are reacting so far

More than 5 million players have taken part in the Barbie Dream Hotel so far, giving us a much clearer picture of how the collaboration resonates with the My Perfect Hotel audience.

From community discussions and player comments, we've seen interest in the collectable character system, the visual transformation of the hotel and the opportunity to discover Barbie characters from different eras.

The Barbie Dream Hotel will continue running until March 31, 2027, giving us further opportunities to assess how players interact with the event and its different progression systems.