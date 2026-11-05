ITC delegation heads to PGC Jordan to connect with 1,500+ games industry professionals

Pocket Gamer Connects Jordan is just around the corner, taking place on November 7th and 8th, bringing together 1,500+ games industry professionals.

An array of top developers, publishers and service providers from MENA and the global games sector are heading to Amman to connect with developers, publishers, investors and more. The International Trade Centre, a joint technical cooperation agency of the United Nations and the World Trade Organization, is sending a delegation of companies to the show to connect with the 1,500+ attendees.

The delegation is part of the Making Trade Happen project, implemented by the ITC with funding from UK International Development from the UK government.

Among the companies and organisations heading to PGC are the ITC and UK International Development, BeeLabs, Second Guess Studio, Arab Developers for Software Company (Tamatem), Mad Hook, Chickmania Games, Progressive Generation Studios, Shusmo Games LLC, Visions for Electronic Games, Manzel Technologies and Kolide Studios.

We’ve profiled the companies attending as part of the delegation below.

Want to connect? Head to PGC Jordan on November 7th and 8th.

ITC / UK International Development

The International Trade Centre (ITC) is a joint technical cooperation agency of the United Nations and the World Trade Organization, supporting sustainable and inclusive trade development in developing countries.

The Making Trade Happen (MTH) project, implemented by the International Trade Centre with funding from UK International Development from the UK government, builds on the achievements of the UK Trade Partnerships (UKTP) and SheTrades Commonwealth+ (STC+) programmes to strengthen the long-term capacity of trade institutions and SMEs.

By embedding technical expertise within national trade support organisations, facilitating commercial partnerships, and helping exporters navigate evolving market requirements, the MTH project aims to transform preferential market access into tangible trade opportunities, institutional resilience and lasting sustainable economic growth.

The MTH project is currently supporting 10 game development companies from Jordan to participate and exhibit at PGC Jordan. Learn more about them below and connect with them on MeetToMatch!

BeeLabs

BeeLabs is a digital development studio specializing in games, interactive experiences, mobile and web applications, and immersive AR/VR solutions. They manage projects from concept and design through development and launch, with strong experience in educational games, gamification, simulations and interactive learning for clients across the region.

BeeLabs has developed and released its own game IP alongside client work. One of their most recognised titles is SibShib War, a localised casual game published on iOS and Android, which received recognition from Her Majesty Queen Rania at Medef Germany Forum several years ago.

They are currently developing a new VR/MR game based on the original concept. They have also co-created original titles such as Lunaverse, a narrative puzzle-platformer, alongside several educational and casual game concepts.

Second Guess Studio

Second Guess Studio is an independent game studio creating atmospheric, story-driven horror games.

Second Guess Studio plans to scale by building a portfolio of original games, expanding to additional platforms, and reinvesting revenue into larger future projects.

Game: No Visitors Allowed – to be released on November 13th, 2026 on Steam.

Arab Developers for Software Company (Tamatem)

Arab Developers for Software Co. Ltd. is the Jordanian operating entity of the Tamatem Group, specialising in mobile game publishing, game development and gaming fintech solutions through Tamatem Plus, and outsourced game production services. The company supports regional and international partners through engineering, art, design, QA, live operations, publishing and digital gaming services.

The Tamatem Group has successfully developed, published, and operated multiple mobile games across the MENA region. Notable titles include VIP Baloot, VIP Jalsat, Fashion Queen, Rage of Brave, Clash of Empires, Land of Heroes, War of Sparta and Awad.

Mad Hook

Mad Hook develops games and self publish them on multiple platforms (mobile, PC and console).

They have multiple tracks, freemium games on mobile with mixed revenue (IAA and IAP), premium games on console and PC, and they are currently building a new free to play game with in-app purchases targeting multiple platforms starting with mobile.

Games: Amer Hit and Run (mobile/Playstation 4,5 / PC), Amer Fighting (Playstation 5 / PC), Highway Drifter: Hajwala Simulator (Playstation 4,5 / PC), Highway Drifter Hajwala Online (mobile).

Chickmania Games

Chickmania Games is developing midcore IP titles with a focus on social and multiplayer elements.

They develop freemium games and plan to expand into the Steam space. They plan to scale by increasing their UA budgets and offline presence in relevant markets (GCC).

Games: Jackaroo - live / mobile, Carrom - live / mobile, Fame Game: My influencer life - live / mobile (recently launched).

Progressive Generation Studios

PG Studios (part of PG Holding, Amman-based, est. 2011) is one of the top digital content and game studios in the MENA region. They produce original mobile/PC games and IPs entirely in-house, powered by their own AI-driven production pipeline, and have delivered projects with regional partners including ELM Company (KSA). They are now building their export capacity to reach international publishers, investors, and players

Games: Madrasati, Talal & Talia, Hunter, Najduna, Revalon, Shark Sultan.

Shusmo Games LLC

Shusmo is a mobile games studio. They design, build and launch premium idle games for players worldwide, and we've already proven it works. Their first title, Idle Block Miner, is live and making money today.

Business models: Hybrid monetisation, free-to-play with in-app purchases.

Game: Idle Block Miner

Visions for Electronic Games

XOVisions is a cross‑regional gaming studio focused on building high‑quality racing games and scalable IP for mobile, PC and console. They design culturally rich racing experiences with strong driving mechanics, continuous live ops, and a long‑term roadmap that expands into multi‑platform titles.

Their main activity revolves around developing, operating and scaling racing games with a data‑driven approach that blends creative production, technical excellence and community growth.

Slicktires racing on Android and iOS, now on its Beta release, in a month will be fully released on both platforms. They have achieved 400k+ downloads in three months of Beta release, with 100k MAUs.

Manzel Technologies

Manzel Technologies is a Jordanian game development and real-time 3D studio developing original educational and simulation games and immersive experiences for PC and VR/XR. They combine Unreal Engine, AI, Procedural Content Generation (PCG) and real-time 3D to build scalable products while providing game development and co-development services to external partners. Their team also delivers training through Unreal Authorised Instructors.

Kolide Studios

Kolide Studio is an independent games studio making games and music fueled by passion. They are guided by a focus on design and details that shape the player's whole experience. From handcrafted sounds to how a game looks and feels, every element is built to feel deliberate. They build across mobile, PC and web. Their portfolio includes 3D48, a mobile reimagining of a classic puzzle game and Lucid Cats, an online co-op horror extraction game coming to Steam this year, with more titles in development.

Games: 3D48 - a mobile puzzle game (published by Shusmo) in soft launch phase; Lucid Cats - an online horror co-op Steam game to be released in Q3 2026 (currently sitting at ~2,000 wishlists).