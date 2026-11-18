Jagex’s senior director of business development and partnerships Anna Mostyn-Williams will speak at Pocket Gamer Connects London in January.

Mostyn-Williams sits on the senior leadership team and leads partnerships with PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo, Steam, Epic, Apple and Google. She is also growing Jagex’s footprint across China, APAC and Latin America through publishing, payments and community partnerships.



This year she worked on RuneScape: Dragonwilds’ expansion. It was the franchise’s first console launch, on PS5, Xbox and Switch 2 at once, and arrived day one on PlayStation Plus and Game Pass. Jagex also took the IP beyond games with an animated series from Lyrical Media.

Session details will be announced soon.

Save the date

PG Connects London returns on January 18th and 19th. It runs across two venues, The Brewery, 52 Chiswell Street and the Barbican Centre. In 2026, the event welcomed 3,000 attendees from 1,600 companies across 60 countries.

Get tickets for PGC London here.