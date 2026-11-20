US mobile games publisher Jam City has laid off approximately 10% of staff.

The company said no studios or games would be closed as a result of the decision. A spokesperson said approximately 60 employees were impacted across the company worldwide.

“We’ve worked hard to improve game performance and strengthen our business," read a statement.

"While we’ve made progress, further changes are necessary to build a more sustainable future for Jam City. We understand the profound impact this decision has on our colleagues and their families.

“Those leaving Jam City, your creativity and talent have helped bring our games to millions of players and we are grateful. Thank you for being a part of our City and for everything you’ve helped us build.”

CEO depature and studio sale

Jam City’s portfolio includes titles such as Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery, Cookie Jam and Disney Emoji Blitz. Earlier this year, co-founder Joshua Yguado stepped down as CEO after 16 years with the publisher. He was replaced in the top job by Kabam CEO Chul-min Sim, who is running both companies, which have ties to Netmarble.

Last year, Jam City sold Ludia to a consortium of Canadian investors. It had previously acquired the Jurassic World: The Game and Jurassic World Alive developer three and a half years earlier for $165m. The deal was originally part of plans to take the company public, though that ultimately did not come to fruition.

PocketGamer.biz recently spoke with Ludia CEO Jimmy Gendron about the studio’s post-Jam City future.