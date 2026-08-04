Jars AI co-founders join Roblox’s Foundation AI team

Jars AI co-founders Steffen Holm and Chris Kruger have joined Roblox’s Foundation AI team.

The pair formed Jars AI in 2023.

Two co-founders from AI world-builder Jars AI have joined Roblox after helping ship the platform’s mobile-first AI game creation tool Build in New Zealand.

Jars AI co-founder Steffen Holm posted about the move on LinkedIn, describing his journey with the company a "rollercoaster". Follow co-founder Chris Kruger also posted about the move.

The co-founders have joined Roblox’s Foundation AI team, continuing to work together after first joining forces in January 2023.

Joining the team

Holm and Kruger originally founded South Park Commons together, exploring consumer AI and the communication between LLM agents. They later formed Jars AI and have been operating the company for three years.

Since its founding in 2023, Jars AI has raised $3.5 million in funding from the likes of Google and the duo’s prior venture South Park Commons, to build 3D simulations with AI agents. On the App Store, Jars AI has reached over 250,000 users and made it into the top 100 apps in the entertainment category.

"Chris Kruger and I are stoked to be joining the Foundation AI team at Roblox. At Jars AI we saw hundreds of thousands of creators use AI to shape weird new worlds and stories, and we're excited to keep pushing the boundaries of AI entertainment in our new roles," Holm posted.

Roblox senior director of engineering Nishchaie Khanna also took to LinkedIn, posting: "Welcome to Roblox guys. Chris Kruger and Steffen Holm have been instrumental in helping us ship Build in New Zealand already."

Build shares the same backend, AI models and chat history as Roblox Studio, meaning users can move their projects between mobile and PC. AI tech can assist in gameplay mechanics, environments, characters and more.