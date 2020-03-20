Stillfront appoints Kixeye CEO Clayton Stark as new group chief technology officer

Global game studio group Stillfront Group has appointed Clayton Stark as its new chief technology officer.

Stark has led Kixeye, a Stillfront subsidiary, as the studio head and CEO for eight years. Previously, he spent time at Zynga as the director of development and messaging tool Flock as its CTO and vice president of engineering.

Stark will combine the two roles as head of studio for Kixeye and group CTO, assuming the position effective immediately.

"Deep knowledge"

"I am very happy to welcome Clayton to the executive management team," said Stillfront Group CEO Jörgen Larsson.

"We have shared exciting opportunities since Kixeye joined the Group and Clayton has already contributed with his vast experience from the industry and his deep knowledge within technology and operations.

"The role of CTO is important for establishing a central technology strategy for the Group. While Stillfront's studios continue to operate semi-autonomously, a platform of shared services will be available for implementation across the Group with focus on security and efficiency. Establishing this new role is an important step to further accelerate synergies and develop Stillfront."

Following the acquisition of Kixeye by Stillfront in June 2019, the company cut 20 jobs mostly affecting the team working on MMO Kingdom Maker.

