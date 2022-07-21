Former Meta exec joins Xsolla as senior country manager

Video game commerce company Xsolla has announced the appointment of Sebastian Totté, former strategic partner manager at Meta, as its senior country manager for the UK, France, and Benelux.

Totté worked at Meta for more than seven years, where he gained experience in a variety of divisions including instant games, mobile app, and mobile web. Prior to this, he held the position of premium partner manager (EMEA) at InMobi, where he helped develop partnerships with premium SSPs and publishers.

In his new position, Totté will build relationships with regional game studios and help Xsolla’s local teams engage with Europe’s growing gaming ecosystem.

A hotbed of global games industry talent

“The UK, France and Benelux region is home to some of the world’s leading video games companies and a hotbed of global games industry talent. With Xsolla’s leading suite of products, which is driving incremental revenue for publishers and has a reputation for excellence across the industry. I’m so pleased to be joining Xsolla as we seek to work more closely with gaming companies in these markets and build teams of talented people locally,” said Totté.

Xsolla regional director of Europe Miika Luotio also stated: “Xsolla is committed to boosting its presence in the UK, French and Benelux markets, investing in the necessary to engage with existing and potential Xsolla customers meaningfully.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Sebastian on board, who has market-leading expertise in cultivating leading commercial partnerships and deploying strategic services for one of the largest global technology companies. Sebastian brings a wealth of experience which will enable the new Xsolla UK team, in particular, to scale at speed.”

