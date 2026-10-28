Jordan-based Dimensions Games Studio closes after four years

Dimensions Games Studio has closed after around four years of activity in Jordan.

Founder Mustafa Dabaibeh said the studio began in 2022 as a game development community at the University of Jordan.

Dabaibeh thanked the community for its support and expressed hope for future projects together.

Jordan-based Dimensions Games Studio has shut down after four years.

In a statement posted on LinkedIn, founder Mustafa Dabaibeh cited difficult circumstances behind the closure.

Tthe studio began in 2022 after his professor, Reem Alfayez, encouraged him to build a game development community at the University of Jordan.

The idea later grew into a startup focused on making games that represented the community.

“Years flew by, and circumstances forced us to shut down," said Dabaibeh. “But this has never been about the games, or the work itself, it was about the most important element of any organisation and community: The People.

“Over these years we built unforgettable connections and memories, passionately trying and learning and growing together, and the effect we left has been much bigger than I ever expected."

Community impact

During its four years, Dimensions Games Studio engaged thousands of young people through games and community activities.

The studio worked on several games, including Fajjah: Survivor, a survival game inspired by Bedouin themes; Match It, a casual speed game; and Collect The Fare, which puts players behind the wheel of a Cairo microbus.

Dabaibeh thanked everyone who supported the studio, believed in its work or took part in its activities. He also expressed hope that the community would continue to work together on future projects.