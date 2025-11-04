Jordan’s $312.8m games market could nearly double by 2030

HTU launched Jordan’s first game design and development programme two years ago.

The gaming industry is being driven by Crown Prince Hussein’s push for digital innovation and youth empowerment.

Jordan’s National Games and Esports Strategy aims to contribute 3 percent to GDP and create 3,000 jobs by 2027.

Jordan’s video game market is valued at $312.8 million in 2024 and is projected to nearly double by 2030, growing at an annual rate of 11.5%.

As reported by Zawya, this is according to a report by Al Hussein Technical University (HTU) programme coordinator for game design and development Dania Saeed.

She noted that the games sector offered strong prospects in programming, game production, digital exports, and esports, which are becoming key economic drivers attracting investment and sponsorship.

Moreover, HTU introduced Jordan’s first game design and development programme two years ago to train competitive developers through practical learning and industry collaboration.

Ecosystem growth

The games industry in Jordan has grown over the past two years, fueled by Crown Prince Hussein’s support for digital transformation, innovation, and youth empowerment as key drivers of economic development.

Tamatem founder and CEO Hussam Hammo said Crown Prince Hussein has elevated games as a core part of Jordan’s digital economy, promoting creativity, innovation, and youth employment.

Furthermore, Maysalward CEO Nour Khrais said the Crown Prince's backing of initiatives like the Jordan and Aqaba Gaming Labs has been vital in developing young talent across the country.

Khrais added that the National Strategy for Games and Esports 2023-2027 aims to contribute 3% to GDP, create 3,000 jobs, attract investment, and support startups, in line with the Economic Modernisation Vision 2033.

Both Maysalward and Tamatem Games teams will be at Pocket Gamer Connects Aqaba from November 8th and 9th, 2025, to discuss Jordan’s growing role in the global games ecosystem.