Kingshot catapults past $500m with nine months of consecutive growth

Kingshot has surpassed $500m in nine months.

The title released on February 24th and hit the milestone on November 18th.

With nine consecutive months of revenue growth, Century Games’ Kingshot has surpassed $500 million in gross player spending.

According to AppMagic estimates, the strategy title reached the milestone on November 18th and the month turned out to be another record breaker. After what was a record $95.7m in October, November edged ahead at $96.7m.

As of December 1st, lifetime earnings have reached $542.9m between the Play Store and App Store.

Shooting for the crown

Since its launch on February 24th, Kingshot has propelled into one of the biggest mobile releases of 2025. Its monthly player spending has grown 1,540% between March and November and has yet to see any decline.

Kingshot’s most lucrative single day was October 5th, when players spent $4.1m or almost 70% of all March’s revenue.

As the year has progressed, it’s become another regular from Century Games in the top 10 revenue charts and helped the Whiteout Survival dev win the top spot in our Top 50 Mobile Game Makers 2025 list.

As Kingshot’s revenue has grown, so too has spending in 4X strategy games overall. The title has leaned into the strengths of hybridisation in the modern mobile market, leveraging casual game mechanics alongside its midcore roots. It has also celebrated real-world holidays like Halloween, Thanksgiving and World Hello Day with in-game events and promotions.

Player spending has been primarily driven by the US, with 42% of lifetime spending coming from this market. South Korea currently follows at 9%, while Japan ranks third at 7%.

62% of global spending has come from the App Store versus just 38% from Google Play.

Based on our investigation into Google’s proposed policy change, which would charge games different fees depending on the "advantage" offered by a purchase, we determined Kingshot could be among the many games hit with a 20% fee.